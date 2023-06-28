Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has announced the release of a new Message Analytics tool, aimed at helping practices analyze patient interactions more effectively and view best practice benchmarks to see how well they are performing. The Phone Analytics platform has also been enhanced, providing multi-office practices with an even more robust and comprehensive customer interaction platform.

Weave's new Message Analytics tool supports its mission of providing practices with a comprehensive view of customer communications. It enables practices to extract insights on the message type, volume, and trends like non-patient-to-patient communication ratio and peak text communication times. The tool also offers benchmarks based on other Weave offices, helping practices optimize their messaging strategies and improve efficiency in patient communication.

In addition, Weave's Phone Analytics platform has been upgraded to provide businesses with an even more user-friendly view of their phone interactions with customers. The new feature provides businesses with advanced filtering options, enabling them to dig deeper into their customer data based on location and time. The platform also offers a robust data visualization tool, making it easier for businesses to analyze phone interactions and identify trends.

“By providing our customers with the tools to analyze their customer communication data we are setting them up to succeed," said Branden Niesh, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Weave. "With Message Analytics and the updates to the Phone Analytics tool, our customers now have access to actionable, easily consumed data that directly affects their bottom line. Weave is committed to providing practices with tools to manage all their communications channels in one place, and these new features will further enable businesses to optimize their customer interactions."

Weave has solidified its position as the leading software for patient communication and engagement. Recognized as a Leader in G2's 2023 Summer Report for Patient Engagement and Patient Relationship Management Software, Weave continues to receive industry awards. This year, Weave has received the Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for the Best Patient Communication System and a Martech Breakthrough Award for the Best SMB CRM software. To stay updated on Weave's latest product updates and other news, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F.

