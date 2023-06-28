micromobility.com Inc. Launches Wheels 2.0 App, Redefining the Landscape of Urban Mobility

micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), a global leader in the micromobility ecosystem, today announced the release of its enhanced Wheels 2.0 app on both Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. This exciting development marks a significant stride in the company's pursuit of its vision for micromobility 2.0.

micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), an industry leader in urban mobility solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its updated Wheels 2.0 application, now available on Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. This upgrade represents a practical step forward in the company's ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience in the rapidly-evolving micromobility sector.

With Wheels 2.0, micromobility.com Inc. emphasizes long-term private rentals and business leasing, already active in New York City, Miami, Washington DC and other North American cities, providing users with a flexible and convenient way to navigate their urban environments. To simplify its services, all shared Wheels units will now be accessible solely via the Helbiz application.

"We're excited about the launch of Wheels 2.0," says Salvatore Palella, CEO of micromobility.com Inc. "This development reflects our commitment to making mobility more accessible and user-centric. We want to give individuals and businesses more control over how they move."

This update signifies micromobility.com Inc.'s ongoing efforts to respond to the changing needs of urban commuters. By focusing on user-friendly and business-oriented mobility solutions, the company is aiming to make city travel easier and more efficient.

The debut of Wheels 2.0 is a major step towards realizing micromobility 2.0. This vision represents a future where mobility is not just about getting from one place to another, but about having access to flexible, efficient, and sustainable transport options.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

