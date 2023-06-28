HNF, LA Galaxy & Javier "Chicharito" Hernández Donates $17,500 to Casa in Mexico

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Ver mensaje en español

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Javier "Chicharito" Hernández made a surprise visit to our Casa Herbalife partner, SOS Children's Villages in Mexico City, to donate $15,000 on behalf of the LA Galaxy Foundation.

SOS Children's Villages offers various programs and projects that provide children in Mexico a safe and healthy environment to grow in. The donated funds will help contribute to maintenance and improvement of the facilities, along with the care it provides to children in the program every day.

"It's truly an honor to have the opportunity to host these events and donate directly to the people who need it the most," said Jenny Pérez, Executive Director of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation. "These actions contribute to our mission of improving lives of children and communities around the world."

Herlinda Quiroz & Juan Carlos Ruvalcaba, the 2022 HNF Regional Humanitarians from Mexico, also donated $2,500 to the Casa. The Humanitarians received a donation of $5,000 from HNF to give to a charitable organization after winning the prestigious humanitarian award.

Jenny Pérez joined Chicharito, our 2022 Mexico Humanitarians and several Herbalife Independent Distributors at SOS Children's Villages Mexico for a day of celebration. Chicharito even played a friendly match of soccer with the children.

With this donation, HNF continues its commitment to supporting communities and children around the world. Join us in our mission!

View original content here

0644af3b-62a4-4032-8969-6b19d6ce080b.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Herbalife
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/herbalife
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Herbalife



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762704/HNF-LA-Galaxy-Javier-Chicharito-Hernndez-Donates-17500-to-Casa-in-Mexico

img.ashx?id=762704

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.