Ver mensaje en español

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Javier "Chicharito" Hernández made a surprise visit to our Casa Herbalife partner, SOS Children's Villages in Mexico City, to donate $15,000 on behalf of the LA Galaxy Foundation.

SOS Children's Villages offers various programs and projects that provide children in Mexico a safe and healthy environment to grow in. The donated funds will help contribute to maintenance and improvement of the facilities, along with the care it provides to children in the program every day.

"It's truly an honor to have the opportunity to host these events and donate directly to the people who need it the most," said Jenny Pérez, Executive Director of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation. "These actions contribute to our mission of improving lives of children and communities around the world."

Herlinda Quiroz & Juan Carlos Ruvalcaba, the 2022 HNF Regional Humanitarians from Mexico, also donated $2,500 to the Casa. The Humanitarians received a donation of $5,000 from HNF to give to a charitable organization after winning the prestigious humanitarian award.

Jenny Pérez joined Chicharito, our 2022 Mexico Humanitarians and several Herbalife Independent Distributors at SOS Children's Villages Mexico for a day of celebration. Chicharito even played a friendly match of soccer with the children.

With this donation, HNF continues its commitment to supporting communities and children around the world. Join us in our mission!

