SAN MATEO, Calif., CHENNAI, India, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., ( FRSH) today announced Freddy Self Service, Freddy Copilot and Freddy Insights to make artificial intelligence more accessible to every workplace. The new predictive and assistive generative AI capabilities embedded within Freshworks solutions and platform go beyond content generation and help support agents, sellers, marketers, IT teams and leaders become more efficient with a revolutionary new way to interact with their business software.



The new Freddy AI enhancements will be demonstrated for the first time at Freshworks’ Q2 ’23 Launch event , adding to the AI upgrades launched in March that have reduced time to complete work tasks in sales, marketing and support by as much as 83%.

"Our goal at Freshworks is to put the power of generative AI in the hands of the Fortune five million, not just the Fortune 500 enterprise,” Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO. “We’ve been helping customers run more efficient businesses with AI for half a decade and know they don't need a billion apps to do so. Every department could benefit from a workplace assistant that maximizes productivity, and that's what Freddy AI can do – for the support agent, sales person, marketer, IT manager, HR professional, developer and more."

The new Freddy AI capabilities leverage Freshworks’ domain expertise in sales, marketing, customer support and IT to deliver artificial intelligence that helps eliminate busy work and makes doing work easier and more delightful. Freddy Copilot offers contextual assistance, offloads repetitive tasks, and maximizes team productivity by enabling developers and employees in support, sales, and marketing to use conversations to get their work done; Freddy Self Service offloads monotonous work to bots to scale support and deliver excellent customer experiences; and Freddy Insights automates the analysis of their daily productivity and provides recommendations to drive greater business impact. Together, Freddy generative AI capabilities help businesses automate, scale, and derive actionable insights from their work.

Freshworks chose to integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into Freddy AI solutions to ensure the privacy and security of Freshworks customers data. John Montgomery, Corporate Vice President, Azure AI Platform at Microsoft said, “Microsoft and Freshworks are working together to bring the power of generative AI with enterprise-level security and compliance into the workplace for companies of all sizes. We believe in Freshworks’ mission and we’re excited to see how people in customer support, IT, sales and marketing can transform their customer and employee experiences with Microsoft Azure OpenAI.”

Freddy Copilot for a More Efficient Way to Sell, Market, and Develop

Freddy Copilot for support, sales, marketing and developers helps users speed up workflows using conversational prompts to do their jobs within Freshworks products and build new applications to extend them. Beta deployments of Freddy Copilot have been used by 390 companies and reduced effort by as much as 83%. More than 2,500 developers already using Freshworks Developer Platform can now use Freddy Copilot to develop innovative, high-quality, reliable apps faster.

Freddy Self Service for More Personalized Customer & Employee Support at Scale

Freddy Self Service gives companies the tech to deliver personalized automation at scale. This is possible using the Freshworks platform and large language model ("LLM”) for personalized automation that fuels agent productivity. Leveraging large language and account-specific models, Freddy Self Service handles large portions of L0/L1 queries from employees and customers within Freshdesk and Freshservice while delivering personalized responses. This allows customer support and IT personnel to focus on higher value projects and tasks.

“Freshworks has quickly become the center of IQor’s digital customer and employee universe,” said Sergey Kolosovosky, Senior Vice President of Application Development and Solutions at IQor, a U.S. business processing firm with 40,000 employees using Freshworks Freddy AI capabilities. “Using these new AI solutions, we’re excited to equip our customers and employees with the tools they need to enable their daily functions and deepen our engagement with them, allowing us to focus on the key priority, creating happy employees and delighted customers. Having access to great software, supercharged by generative AI, is a game changer for us.”

Freddy Insights for Automated and Actionable Business Leader Intelligence

Freddy Insights helps businesses to streamline operations and drive business growth. Freshworks’ generative AI analyzes customer and employee support data to automatically identify areas for improvement. It also is able to analyze marketing and sales effectiveness and recommends optimizations that can improve performance and increase revenue. Freddy Insights also offers proactive quality management that evaluates support quality, helps find out if staff are delivering on established goals and guides agents to get better with every customer conversation.

“For far too long companies have spent time and energy training humans to understand software. Now with generative AI, products are learning to adapt to how humans think,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. “Freshworks has a unique opportunity to bring greater productivity and proactive insights to businesses of all sizes and help our customers turn generative AI into business momentum.”

Freshworks’ goal is to have Freddy AI solutions unify the strengths of a range of LLMs to optimize business performance and speed deployments. Freshworks will build out proprietary language models and incorporate general purpose LLMs to address customer specific needs.

To learn more about the Freshworks Q2 ’23 Launch, visit the Freshworks website or register for our virtual event on June 22. All the innovations announced today are available for beta testing.

