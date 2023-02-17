Ohio University Chooses the Instructure Learning Platform to Elevate Student Engagement and Success

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2023

Over 25,000 students across six campuses will benefit from Instructure Learning Platform flagship product Canvas LMS and Impact by Instructure

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning platform and maker of Canvas, has announced that Ohio University selected Canvas learning management system (LMS) as part of a major initiative to transform and modernize its learning experience and increase student success.

instructure_logo.jpg

The university's main campus in Athens and five regional campuses will implement Canvas alongside Impact by Instructure, a data and analytics solution that improves adoption and evaluates the impact of edtech, as part of its migration to the Instructure Learning Platform. This means the university can use insights to make informed decisions and evolve its offerings to best suit the needs of students, faculty and admins alike.

"After 20 years of working with a different LMS, we are confident that the transition to a more modern, user-friendly learning management system will support Ohio's initiatives to integrate active learning design and optimize campus space usage," said Elizabeth Sayrs, Executive Vice President and Provost at Ohio University. "Canvas will be a pillar in transforming the students' learning experience and Its intuitiveness and simple-to-use features will help increase student engagement and adoption rates."

In 2022, the university's Spring 2022 LMS faculty survey highlighted the significant growth in LMS usage and revealed needs calling for improving the university's LMS experience. As a result, the Office of Information Technology (OIT) conducted a comprehensive evaluation process that included input from students, faculty and staff across each of its campuses and resulted in the selection of the Instructure Learning Platform, including Canvas LMS.

"With the adoption of Canvas and Impact, we are excited to offer our faculty tools that will allow them to enhance the course design process while allowing for a consistent student experience and time optimization. For example, by creating templates they may reuse for their courses or creating course content in Canvas Commons and pulling those into courses at any time, our educators will be able to spend more time on instruction," said Chris Ament, Chief Information Officer at Ohio University.

Ohio University is recognized nationally for its arts, journalism, business and medicine programs and for research and scholarship in avionics, biotechnology, communications, education, environmental studies, history, pipeline corrosion, physics and psychology.

"We are excited to partner with Ohio University in its commitment to student success and join them in this new stage of its learning and teaching evolution, " said Justin Beck, senior vice president of sales at Instructure. "By migrating to Instructure's robust learning platform and tapping into the extensive Instructure community of users, the university is adding a trusted strategic partner to help meet student demands for more flexibility and personalization in the learning experience."

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform, comprised of its flagship product Canvas LMS and several products serving K-12 and higher education, supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential, timing and examples of any strategic alternatives. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 17, 2023 and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Brian Watkins
Corporate Communications
Instructure
(801) 658-7525
[email protected]

SOURCES: Instructure, Canvas

favicon.png?sn=NY35129&sd=2023-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-university-chooses-the-instructure-learning-platform-to-elevate-student-engagement-and-success-301856516.html

SOURCE Instructure

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY35129&Transmission_Id=202306210720PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY35129&DateId=20230621
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.