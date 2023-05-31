Byrna Technologies Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, July 11th

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., June 21, 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that it will issue its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2023 on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 before the financial markets open. Management will conduct a conference call that day at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT) to review these results.

Byrna_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (201) 689-8354 or (877) 709-8150. Please join ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the "Byrna Technologies Call." The question-and-answer portion of the call will be open to industry research analysts.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event, please visit ir.byrna.com ten minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on Byrna Technologies' website for thirty (30) days.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

favicon.png?sn=NE34042&sd=2023-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byrna-technologies-inc-schedules-fiscal-2023-second-quarter-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-for-tuesday-july-11th-301855913.html

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE34042&Transmission_Id=202306210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE34042&DateId=20230621
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.