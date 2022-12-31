INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF THE AMICI INC. PRODUCT LINE

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, June 21, 2023

The Products Include All Molds, Manufacturing, And Registration Rights To AMICI's Leading Products, Including The "Swirler", "UltraShield", and "Tru-Fit" Mouth Piece

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) ("International Isotopes," "INIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the manufacturing molds, device registrations, trademarks, and all production rights to the AMICI Inc. line of nuclear lung ventilation products. AMICI Inc. had been a leading manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic and therapeutic products for Lung Ventilation, including masks, mouthpieces, bacteria/virus filters, absorbents, and the revolutionary Swirler® Radioaerosol System. This acquisition will further compliment the Company's RadQual business line of nuclear medicine related product offerings.

Shahe Bagerdjian, President of INIS commented, "We're excited to be able to revive such a well established and trusted line of medical devices and I'd like to thank AMICI and Michael Bono, President of AMICI, for entrusting INIS to carry on his legacy and continue to serve the Nuclear Medicine community. There's a lot of overlap in distributors and customers for both our RadQual product line and the Swirler® and Tru-Fit™ products; and we're looking forward to a smooth integration."

Mike Bono, President and Owner of AMICI Inc. commented, "As I enter the retirement phase of my life it is gratifying for me to know that the technology and medical device, I devoted my career developing is in the hands of a company worthy of continuing my work and serving the patients and medical community that will benefit from this technology."

About International Isotopes Inc.

International Isotopes Inc. supplies sodium iodide I-131 as an FDA approved generic drug product and manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards. The Company also provides cobalt-60 products for medical and industrial applications.

International Isotopes Inc. Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to the Company's future growth expectations. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Investors, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

David Drewitz
Creative Options Communications
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
www.creativeoptionsmaketing.com
Phone: 972-814-5723

SOURCE International Isotopes Inc.

