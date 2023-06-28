Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the “Company” or “MindMed”), today announced that, based upon a preliminary vote assessment, shareholders have elected all six of the Company’s nominees – CEO Robert Barrow, Dr. Suzanne Bruhn, Dr. Roger Crystal, David Gryska, Andreas Krebs and Carol A. Vallone – to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer and Director of MindMed, stated: “We would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their support and engagement throughout this process. We would also like to thank both independent proxy advisory firms – Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. – for their recommendations, which validated our strategy and the quality of our directors. The entire Board is fully committed to the Company’s success as we navigate this pivotal period, with two key clinical readouts expected later this year. We are glad to put this proxy contest behind us and fully focus on bringing our transformative therapies to market in order to help patients in need and deliver value for all shareholders.”

The Company notes that quorum was present at the Meeting and that the number of shares represented at the Meeting exceeded 40% of the Company’s outstanding shares entitled to vote.

Final results will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release related to the Company constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will in fact be realized. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the preliminary results of the Meeting, the Company’s business plans and objectives; the ability of MindMed to achieve success consistent with management’s expectations; and the Company’s ability to meet the milestones set forth herein.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Company at the date the statements are made, as well as a number of assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company concerning, among other things, the preliminary results of the Meeting, the Company’s business plans and objectives; the ability of MindMed to achieve success consistent with management’s expectations; and the Company’s ability to meet the milestones set forth herein. Although management of the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including the preliminary results of the Meeting, the Company’s business plans and objectives; the ability of MindMed to achieve success consistent with management’s expectations; and the Company’s ability to meet the milestones set forth herein; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and the risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 under headings such as “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” and “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621389945/en/