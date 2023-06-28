Zuora Introduces the Command Center, Available for All Zuora Customers

37 minutes ago
Zuora%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today at Subscribed+Live announced the Zuora Command Center, a central solution for Zuora admins to monitor critical activity, manage multiple environments, and troubleshoot issues with the support of an embedded AI.

Changing market demands and customer needs require modern businesses to frequently deploy new products, pricing and processes. Billing and revenue systems are mission critical, and connected to the rest of an enterprise architecture like CRM, ERP, payment gateways, tax and more. An error can stop a company’s entire monetization process and ability to transact. To mitigate the risk of lost revenues, IT and engineering teams need a robust solution for comprehensive monitoring, rigorous testing, and seamless deployments embedded in their billing and revenue systems. Without an enterprise-grade solution, modern businesses impede their own agility and inadvertently jeopardize long-term customer experience, financial accuracy, and revenue compliance.

“Zuora Admins are really heroes of their companies – they enable the business to quickly react to changing market demands and deploy new solutions,” said Shakir Karim, VP, Product Management at Zuora. “The Zuora Command Center enables Zuora Admins to move faster with their monetization strategies and stay ahead of potential issues.”

With the Command Center, Zuora Admins now have the ability to:

Monitor mission critical activity within Zuora and across integrated systems

  • Monitor activity across sandbox and production environments through a configurable System Health Dashboard, and have near real-time visibility into transaction volumes and error messages.
  • Be proactive by setting threshold alerts to stay ahead of spikes.
  • Oversee the status of integrated systems, such as payment gateways and tax vendors.
  • Access multiple Zuora environments through a single login and easily manage users, groups, and environment permissions.

Accelerate deployments across Zuora environments

  • Use the Deployment Manager to quickly push new configurations to another environment, or rollback changes, and reduce the time for QA and testing.
  • Centralize the process of adding new users in various environments, reducing the time required to manage new users and setup testing requirements.
  • Access all Zuora environments, support tickets, and documentation through a single login and easily manage users, groups, and environment permissions from one place.

Troubleshoot problems with the help of embedded AI

  • Use embedded Zuora AI to diagnose issues with trained responses pulling from all documentation, community support, and more.
  • View open support tickets across the entire organization to understand work in progress, and easily create new tickets directly within the Command Center.

“Zuora’s Deployment Manager in the Command Center has been a game-changer for us,” said John Blanchard, Senior Financial Systems Manager at Twilio. “We recently implemented new functionality with multiple components, and with Zuora, there’s no need to make individual changes manually that slow us down – we have the foundation to support new products and change our go-to-market quickly.”

To learn more about Zuora Platform, please visit here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform for recurring revenue businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora’s award-winning multi-product portfolio now also includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, all powered by the Zuora Platform. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2023 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, Subscription Economy Index, Zephr, and Subscription Experience Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected benefits and releases of Zuora Command Center. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of Zuora’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 1, 2023, as well as other documents that Zuora may file from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and Zuora undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release also includes market data and certain other statistical information. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information.

