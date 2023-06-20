CEO Feng-ming Wang Sells 3,039 Shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

On June 20, 2023, Feng-ming Wang, the CEO of Ambarella Inc, sold 3,039 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company, with Wang having sold a total of 27,122 shares over the past year and no insider purchases during the same period. In this article, we will take a closer look at Ambarella Inc, its business, and the implications of this insider selling activity.

Ambarella Inc is a leading developer of low-power, high-definition video compression and image processing solutions. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including video security, sports cameras, drones, and automotive cameras. With a focus on delivering high-quality video and image processing capabilities in a low-power and cost-effective manner, Ambarella has established itself as a key player in the growing market for advanced video processing solutions.

Over the past year, Feng-ming Wang has sold 27,122 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This trend of insider selling is further supported by the fact that there have been 35 insider sells over the same timeframe, with no insider buys. This information can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1671578767459352576.png

On the day of Feng-ming Wang's recent sale, shares of Ambarella Inc were trading for $84.8 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.16 billion. In terms of valuation, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $76.63. This can be seen in the GF Value image below:

1671578781610934272.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The fact that Ambarella Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value suggests that the stock may not be significantly overvalued or undervalued at its current price. However, the recent insider selling activity, particularly by CEO Feng-ming Wang, could be a cause for concern for some investors. While it is not uncommon for insiders to sell shares for various reasons, such as diversifying their personal holdings or meeting financial obligations, a consistent trend of insider selling without any insider buying could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects.

In conclusion, while Ambarella Inc appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, the recent insider selling activity by CEO Feng-ming Wang and other insiders may warrant further investigation for investors considering the stock. It is essential for investors to carefully consider the potential reasons behind this selling activity and weigh them against the company's overall business performance and growth prospects before making any investment decisions.

