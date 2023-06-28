Intrepid Announces Successful Completion of Phase One and Provides Update on Phase Two of the HB Injection Pipeline Project

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Denver, CO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. ("Intrepid," "we," or "our") (:IPI) today announced the successful completion of Phase One and provides an update on Phase Two of its HB Injection Pipeline Project (“the Project”).

Project Update & Outlook

As a result of the successful completion of Phase One of the Project, we have proven injection rates at up to 2,000 gallons per minute (“GPM”), which is almost triple the average injection rate of approximately 700 GPM over the previous five years. Until the completion of Phase Two of the Project, we anticipate operating at average injection rates of approximately 1,100 GPM, which is approximately 55% higher than injection rates prior to starting the Project. Following the completion of Phase Two, we anticipate operating at injection rates in the range of 1,500 to 2,000 GPM. For Phase Two, we continue to work through the permitting requirements prior to commencing construction but still anticipate we will begin construction by the end of the year, with commissioning expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO commented: “Our primary focus for 2023 is the successful execution on our growth projects designed to improve our brine grade and availability. Completing Phase One of the HB Injection Pipeline Project on schedule and within budget is a great first step in increasing our annual potash production, which should significantly improve our unit economics. Due to the nature of the brine injection and evaporation cycle, we expect to see production improvements at HB starting in the fall of 2024.

Project Background

The key goal for the new injection pipeline system is to increase the amount of brine injected into the HB cavern system to improve our brine grade and maximize brine availability, both of which are essential for the efficient operation of the HB Solar Solution Mine. The HB Injection Pipeline Project has two phases: Phase One is the installation of a new 21-mile pipeline to increase brine injection rates; Phase Two is the installation of an in-line pigging system to clean the pipeline and prevent scaling to help ensure more consistent flow rates. Capital spending for Phase One totaled approximately $16 million.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield services.
Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid’s mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com, to receive automatic email alerts or RSS feeds for new postings.

Contact

Evan Mapes, CFA, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 303-996-3042
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MjMwOSM1NjU4NzI0IzIwMDk2ODA=
Intrepid-Potash-Inc.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.