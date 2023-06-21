Company Recognized on Forbes List of Best Employers for Diversity 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) ("Company" or "Chico's FAS") today released its Environmental, Social, and Governance report (the "2022 Impact Report"), highlighting progress across Chico's FAS toward building and empowering more sustainable, diverse, and equitable communities, while creating long-term value for Chico's FAS stakeholders.

"At Chico's FAS, our four strategic pillars of being Customer Led, Product Obsessed, Digital First, and Operationally Excellent are seamlessly connected to our values of growing the Company, while caring for our customers and teams. I am proud of the progress we have made, which is fundamental and importantly vital to our business and our customers," said President and CEO Molly Langenstein.

Highlights of the 2022 Impact Report are noted below.

100% increase in Higg Index reporting by Tier 1 vendors and factories*.

Added 36 new Mindful Fabrics**, for a total of 98 Mindful Fabrics** featured in our collections in 2022.

100% compliant with all 108 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework controls.

"Our Board, executive leadership, and associates are working together to advance our values through our environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") focus areas," said Kim Roy, independent Board member and ESG Committee Chair. "Chico's FAS believes that a well-informed and engaged community is key to achieving our strategic pillars and ESG goals. By holding ourselves accountable, being transparent about our current state of operations, and regularly reporting on our actions, we believe we will continue to make meaningful progress in achieving our ESG goals, while providing beautiful products that our customers can wear without compromise. Together, we can be inspired and inspire others in identifying new opportunities to work together and drive positive change."

The Company also announced that it has been recognized again on the Forbes list of the "Best Employers for Diversity" – this time for 2023. The "Best Employers for Diversity" award is determined based on a survey from approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees.

To read the Chico's FAS 2022 Impact Report, please visit https://esg.chicosfas.com/.

*Tier 1 factories source raw materials and manufacture finished products for our brands; vendors help identify suitable Tier 1 factories. Tier 1 factories do not include laundries, mills, finishers or other subcontractors.

**Mindful Fabrics are fabrics made with more mindfully produced and sustainably sourced raw materials.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, FL. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's®, White House Black Market®, and Soma® – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes, and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques, and through StyleConnect®, the Company's customized, branded, digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever, and however they prefer.

As of April 29, 2023, the Company operated 1,262 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and through two domestic franchise locations in airports. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, and www.soma.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

