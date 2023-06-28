Simulations Plus Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date

46 minutes ago
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), announced today that it will report third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Management will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to join the live webcast by registering here. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) or by clicking on this Call+me%26trade%3B link to request a return call. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of the Simulations Plus website at www.simulations-plus.com%2Finvestorscorporate-profile%2Fcorporate-profile%2F where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2022+ESG+update.

