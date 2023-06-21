TRIUMPH AND STIRLING DYNAMICS ENTER INTO MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

PARIS, June 21, 2023

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Actuation Products & Services business has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Stirling Dynamics outlining their intent to collaborate on advancing opportunities in the electro-mechanical actuation market.

The collaboration will include TRIUMPH's extensive design and manufacturing capabilities while utilizing Stirling Dynamics' state-of-the-art software and electrical engineering expertise. As operators move towards a more sustainable future, there is an increasing demand for cutting-edge electro-mechanical actuation systems, in both aerospace and defense markets. These systems play a pivotal role in providing precise control of critical aircraft functions such as flight control surfaces and landing gears.

"Leveraging TRIUMPH's mechanical actuation manufacturing capabilities with Stirling Dynamics' design and engineering expertise will give us a competitive advantage in a growing market for electro-mechanical actuation systems," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "We look forward to developing innovative solutions for our customers that reduce development cycle time and drive industry advancements."

Bandula Pathinayake, Stirling Dynamics Vice President comments, "We are delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Triumph, which confirms our joint intent to develop EMAs for the UK defence market. The expertise that Stirling Dynamics and Triumph offer is a unique opportunity to the defence market for the future of aircraft development and net-zero objectives."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

About Stirling Dynamics:

A part of Expleo, Stirling Dynamics is a fast-growing, advanced engineering company that delivers a range of complex systems and technical services to the aerospace, aviation, and marine markets. Our strength lies not only in providing world-leading technical expertise and innovative products but also in our ability to work collaboratively with clients to build strong relationships with a focus on open communication and transparency.

Trading since 1987, we have accumulated a wealth of knowledge on over 70 different aircraft types and multiple marine platforms, delivered to both civil and military programmes around the globe. Furthermore, we are approved to the global aerospace quality standard AS9100 and a member of the ITAR Approved Community.

