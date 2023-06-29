AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it is part of the winning team that has been awarded a five-year, single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to support the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its mission to protect and secure the nation’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. As part of a project team led by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), AECOM will provide engineering subject matter expertise in technical, cyber, education and program management services to the EPA Water Infrastructure and Cyber Resilience Division.

“Through our Sustainable Legacies strategy, we’re continuing to win work with organizations driving transformative environmental progress, prioritizing equity and resilience across our projects,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “As we expand access to clean, safe water resources worldwide, we’re proud to work with GDIT in support of the EPA to safeguard this essential resource for current and future generations.”

AECOM will partner with GDIT to provide technical assistance, public engagement, security and resilience expertise, and program management support, studying existing risk management practices and developing guidance and training efforts to strengthen the EPA’s hazard preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities.

Assessing baseline resiliency and the impacts of natural and manmade threats across the water sector, AECOM will identify and deliver advanced hazard mitigation approaches for water systems nationwide. This will involve creating incident-specific emergency response plans, updating facilities design standards, and driving training for governments, utilities, tribal authorities, public health agencies, and other stakeholders.

“Amidst climate change, cybersecurity risks and other emerging hazards, resilient water infrastructure has become paramount—and demands multidisciplinary expertise to successfully deliver,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s Program Management global business line. “Our broad global resources, spanning water treatment and distribution, climate resiliency, program management and digital innovation, uniquely equip us to partner with GDIT to help protect the U.S. water sector, readying it for a new generation of challenges.”

