







SINGAPORE, June 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa") ( SOPA), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces that it will formally introduce its universal loyalty application, Society Pass Loyalty Wallet, at a launch party to be held at Clifford Pier, 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326 at 6 pm on Wednesday, 28 June 2023.In unveiling its paradigm shifting SOPA Loyalty App to +100 invited investors, media, and the general public, SoPa management will showcase the SoPa Loyalty App's ease of use and value proposition for both consumers and merchants to buy, earn and redeem loyalty points, Society Points. In particular, guests will witness SoPa Loyalty App seamless integration with Nusatrip.com, Indonesia's oldest online travel agency, and Gorilla.Global, Society Pass' travel telecoms company. By 4Q 2023, SoPa expects to connect of all of its subsidiaries within its ecosystem to the SOPA Loyalty App, enabling an unparalleled shopping experience for its 3.3 million registered consumers and 650,000 registered merchants.Consumers and merchants can now download Society Pass either on:- Apple Store- Google PlayWith its vision of "building the next generation digital ecosystem and loyalty platform in SEA", the SoPa loyalty platform generates the following benefits for merchants: creating permanent customer loyalty, replacing cash discounting, and generating additional revenue streams. Society Points means the more customers buy from merchants, the more rewards they will earn, and the more revenue generation for merchants. Sopa Loyalty platform encourages continuous consumer engagement with brands, thereby increasing conversions and revenues.Society Pass/Society Points cover registered consumers and registered merchants in Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore. Users can pay for goods and services in-store, in-app or online. SoPa Loyalty Wallet allows users to pay for goods and services by scanning QR Codes and making payments via credit card, debit card, or Society Points.Rokas Sidlauskas, Chief Marketing Officer of SoPa, elaborates, "We are beyond excited to finally introduce this much needed product to the market. As we celebrate this milestone, which is a result of years of hard work across multiple teams, we believe that this ground-breaking product will not only provide immediate value to our registered consumers and registered merchants, but also will drive a revolution of fintech and e-commerce innovation across the region."Howie Ng, Chief Technology Officer of SoPa, explains, "We designed a best-in-class user interface backed by fully integrated backend infrastructure to kickstart a virtuous cycle of revenue generation and loyalty creation. SoPa Loyalty App offers a wide range of options: gamification, badges, tiers, birthday surprises, and early access privileges. Our smooth registration process allows consumers to redeem points for coupons, refer friends and earn SOPA points, view wallet balance, change your settings, purchase SOPA points, store multiple credit cards, and settle purchases in real-time."About Society Pass Inc.Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 650,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure, Vietnam's leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla Global, a Singapore-based, mobile network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; and Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines.For more information on Society Pass, please visit:Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com orLinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass orFacebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass orTwitter at https://twitter.com/society_pass orInstagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/.Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.Media Contacts:Rokas SidlauskasChief Marketing OfficerSource: Society PassCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.