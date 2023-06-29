N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, with a ‘Best Career Growth’ award for the second consecutive year.

N-able takes pride in its passion and commitment to creating a global culture that places N-ablites at the center of the business. A key factor ensuring N-able has a culture of belonging is the extensive work around diversity, equality, and belonging.

Multiple elements are highlighted through this Comparably recognition, including meaningful career advancement, mentorship, challenging work, and how often valuable feedback is received. The awards are determined based on anonymous feedback from employees on Comparably.com over the past 12 months.

“At N-able, we strive to create an environment where N-ablites can truly build their careers - not just have a job,” said Kathleen Pai, Chief People Officer at N-able. “We’re honored to receive this award from Comparably for the second year in a row as this further showcases our commitment to Maximizing the N-ablite Journey, one of our key focus areas this year.”

N-able has also been recognized by Comparably this year for winning the ‘Best Global Workplace Culture’ award.

To learn more about joining the N-able team, please visit the N-able careers page.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

About Comparably

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

