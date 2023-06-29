Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans with about two million members, today announced an arrangement with Amazon where packages in Frontdoor branding are being delivered to front doors across the nation until the end of July (or until supplies last).

“This is an innovative way to expose millions of homeowners to the Frontdoor app,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief brand officer. “Amazon is the biggest name in e-commerce with millions of deliveries each month, and now people are opening their front door to see a beautifully branded package with Frontdoor messaging. As part of our arrangement, we are offering Amazon customers 50 percent off our Frontdoor Prime membership, making it just $49 a year.”

Powered by Frontdoor’s proprietary Streem video technology, the Frontdoor app is the ultimate tech solution to help homeowners tackle home repair and maintenance tasks with ease and convenience. Addressing a wide range of issues, including running toilets or glitchy washing machines, homeowners can use the app to video chat with Frontdoor Experts in plumbing, heating and air conditioning (HVAC), electrical, appliances and a handyman category. If the Experts aren’t able to fix the issue remotely, the app can provide a list of trusted and local Pros (professional contractors) who can make the necessary repairs.

“The Frontdoor app has been downloaded over 580,000 times since we launched it on April 11. Now we’re going to bring the app to even more homeowners through Amazon deliveries,” Collins said.

The Frontdoor app is available to download now on iPhone and Android. For more information about the app, please visit www.frontdoor.com.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset - their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit www.frontdoorhome.com.

