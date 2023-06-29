Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023 in San Francisco

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FREMONT, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and production burn-in equipment, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023 being held Wednesday, July 12th at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

“We once again look forward to participating in this annual event and discussing our unique semiconductor production test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors and shareholders,” said Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems. “We continue to be very excited about the market opportunity for our wafer level test and burn-in of silicon carbide devices used in electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. We are also seeing increasing interest for our products for the impending market for gallium nitride devices used in photovoltaic/solar power conversion infrastructure and automotive applications. Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors such as silicon carbide devices used in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure and also for new applications such as optical input/output (I/O) and co-packaged optics devices that are on the horizon. Wafer level test and burn-in of these and other devices used in applications where quality, reliability, safety, and security are critical to the customers and the semiconductor suppliers who supply to them are significant drivers for Aehr Test revenue and profitability this fiscal year and through the end of the decade or longer.”

The presentation material utilized at the CEO Summit will be made available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.aehr.com.

About the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023
The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 13 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is June 30, 2023.

RSVP Contacts for 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023
To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-OiyeClaire E. McAdams
Phone: (808) 960-2642Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: [email protected]Email: [email protected]

About Aehr Test Systems
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

Contacts:

Aehr Test SystemsMKR Investor Relations Inc.
Chris SiuTodd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Chief Financial OfficerAnalyst/Investor Contact
[email protected](323) 468-2300
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODg2MjYyOCM1NjU5NjMzIzIwMjA4MTA=
Aehr-Test-Systems.png
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.