JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint ( AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced new functionality for Cloud Backup for Salesforce with FedRAMP (moderate) authorization and the addition of this product to marketplaces - including the AWS Marketplace, Azure Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange - to provide customers with a flexible acquisition process for their cloud-based products and solutions. Its FedRAMP (moderate) status is part of AvePoint’s commitment to upholding government security standards for government customers, including public sector and federal customers in the United States, and its availability of products across marketplaces demonstrates AvePoint’s dedication to streamlining the deployment process.



According to Gartner, 57% of government CIOs plan to increase funding for application modernization in 2023, up from 42% in 2022. With an increase in these digital investments, public sector customers need to protect their sensitive data with trusted, and easy to deploy, technology from FedRAMP (moderate) authorized ISVs. The Small Business Administration, for example, chose to work with AvePoint as a result of its FedRAMP (moderate) authorization, and to reduce risk of data loss for critical business content contained in Salesforce through automatic backup and the ability to restore content out-of-place to another Salesforce environment.

“We understand that our customers in regulated industries have strict security standards when it comes to working with software vendors, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to deploy our leading technology,” said Kevin Briggs, Vice President, AvePoint Public Sector. “As the only cloud backup provider for Salesforce that is FedRAMP (moderate) authorized in AppExchange and AWS Marketplace, we are streamlining the procurement process for our customers so that they are protected from costly data breaches and accidental data right away.”

Today, Cloud Backup for Salesforce augments native Salesforce Data Recovery services by providing automatic, daily, and comprehensive backup of data and metadata and quick restores at the organization, object, record and field levels. With AvePoint, customers minimize data loss and downtime in the event of service outages or accidental data deletion, which is especially critical for government organizations dealing with highly sensitive information. Newly available features provide more granular data backup and include advanced user mapping capabilities, enhanced metadata search functionality and increased metadata support.

Many of AvePoint’s over 1,000 public sector customers are using Cloud Backup for Salesforce to protect their data and now have the option to purchase this technology safely through either Salesforce AppExchange or AWS Marketplace. Especially in the public sector, having FedRAMP (moderate) authorization is a requirement for organizations to begin working with vendors that power their digital initiatives.

“Our end customers are always looking to speed time to value so the ability to offer them an already authorized data protection solution through the AWS Marketplace is incredibly helpful,” said Steve Jacyna, Senior Director, Carahsoft. “As our partnership with AvePoint evolves, we will continue to provide flexible and scalable solutions for Public Sector customers so they can succeed in the digital workplace.”

As part of its overall resiliency strategy and commitment to security for all customers, AvePoint has achieved certifications including SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, CSA STAR, IRAP and StateRAMP. All certifications can be found in the AvePoint Trust Center.

To learn more about AvePoint Cloud Backup for Salesforce, the only FedRAMP (moderate) authorized solution on AppExchange, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/lp/secure-your-mission-critical-collaboration.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

