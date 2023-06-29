IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today expanded the commercial availability of its next generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte. First made available in 2022 through limited access to select partners, the system is now available to customers from around the world, enabling applications that can lead to solutions for today’s most complex problems. With 32 physical qubits, a record algorithmic qubit count of #AQ 29 and the latest hardware integrations, IonQ Forte is advancing performance for new possibilities.

“IonQ Forte represents the culmination of years of research and development from the world’s brightest quantum developers, partners and researchers, and we’re excited to expand availability of the system,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President, IonQ. “IonQ Forte is designed for customers working on the quantum frontier and provides them with the scale and performance needed to handle larger and more complex problems. IonQ Forte is the latest addition to our world-class portfolio of products – including IonQ Harmony and IonQ Aria – and supports IonQ’s broader goal of making quantum accessible for all types of users and projects.”

A handful of IonQ’s commercial partners including Airbus, Hyundai Motor Company, and Los Alamos National Lab have already started running algorithms on IonQ Forte with promising early results:

Airbus is deploying IonQ Forte to co-develop an aircraft loading optimization algorithm that utilizes 28 qubits to execute full variational optimization of a quantum circuit, the largest variational optimization performed on a QPU to date.

Building on their previous efforts on IonQ Aria, Hyundai will advance its cutting-edge quantum computational chemistry methods on Forte QPU to garner additional precision and leverage Forte's computational capabilities for much deeper chemistry insight.

Los Alamos National Lab is successfully sampling boolean satisfiability problems on IonQ Forte using QAOA in order to probe the scalability of QAOA on NISQ computation.

"Los Alamos National Laboratory is using IonQ Forte as part of quantum discovery, which we anticipate will enable more discovery techniques and algorithms,” said Stephan Eidenbenz, a senior quantum computing researcher at Los Alamos.

IonQ Forte is the third generation of commercially available quantum systems offered by IonQ, alongside IonQ Aria (#AQ 25) and IonQ Harmony (#AQ 11). IonQ Forte replaces a key control system from previous system generations with an acousto-optic deflector (AOD) that results in more accurate qubit control signals and improved quantum gate operation accuracy. This technology, which allows for control lasers to be individually addressed to individual qubits, also results in increased software configurability – a major advancement over existing quantum computers. This unique approach positions IonQ Forte as IonQ’s highest performing system, capable of running wider and deeper circuits than any other commercially available IonQ quantum computer.

Today’s commercial availability of IonQ Forte furthers IonQ’s broader vision of making IonQ’s latest generation of quantum systems available to users at scale.

For more details about IonQ Forte’s latest performance capabilities and applications, please refer to the blog here. To learn more about how you can get started on an IonQ system today, please contact us directly at: https://ionq.com/get-access.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ Forte’s continued availability; Forte’s accessibility for all types of users and projects; the ability of Forte to tackle larger problems than other systems; the ability of Forte to help solve specific problems for customers; and the capability of Forte to run wider and deeper quantum circuits. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and/or increased inflationary pressures. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2023, and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622354061/en/