Cenntro Announces Receipt of Extension to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) ("Cenntro" or "the Company"), a leading electric vehicle technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, announced today that it received a written notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) granting the Company a 180-day extension, or until December 18, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule").

This Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

On December 22, 2022, Nasdaq notified the Company via notification letter that its ordinary shares had failed to comply with the Rule over the previous 30 consecutive business days. The notification letter stated the Company would be afforded 180 calendar days from the date of the notification letter, or until June 20, 2023, to regain compliance with the Rule. The notification letter provided that if the Company did not regain compliance by June 20, 2023, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period after June 20, 2023.

On June 20, 2023, the Company submitted to Nasdaq a request for an extension to comply with the Rule and its compliance plan. On June 21, 2023, Nasdaq provided the Notice stating it had determined that the Company was eligible under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) for an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance and confirmed the 180 day extension.

In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company is required to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time during the 180-day extension, or until December 18, 2023.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. (or "Cenntro") (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles. Cenntro's purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. Cenntro plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. For more information, please visit Cenntro's website at: www.cenntroauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be, but need not be, identified by words such as "may,'' "believe,'' "anticipate,'' "could,'' "should,'' "intend,'' "plan,'' "will,'' "aim(s),'' "can,'' "would,'' "expect(s),'' "estimate(s),'' "project(s),'' "forecast(s)'', "positioned,'' "approximately,'' "potential,'' "goal,'' "strategy,'' "outlook'' and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding assembly and distribution capabilities, decentralized production, and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in this communication. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Cenntro's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Cenntro's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" in Cenntro's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A filed with the SEC on August 5, 2022 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230622217142r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622217142/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.