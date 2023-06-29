Advanced Energy Announces Recipients of 2023 STEM Diversity Scholarship Program

2 hours ago
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the recipients of the 2023 Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship Program. Awardees are Angel Hernandez Sr., University of Colorado Boulder; Halima Mume, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; and Vaishali Maheshkar, University at Buffalo, State University of New York (SUNY).

The three exceptional students will each receive a $20,000 grant towards tuition cost, as well as professional mentoring and an internship opportunity at Advanced Energy, where they will work on real-world projects that enable customer innovation in complex precision power applications.

“Congratulations to our 2023 cohort of Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship recipients! We are delighted to cultivate this group of talented individuals who represent the next generation of diverse, innovative and entrepreneurial engineers and technologists,” said Randy Heckman, Chief Technology Officer at Advanced Energy. “We look forward to seeing their unique talents and perspectives create a positive impact on the technology industry.”

Advanced Energy’s annual STEM Diversity Scholarship Program aims to develop emerging talent and promote greater diversity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Since its launch in 2021, the program has provided financial support, mentoring and hands-on internship experience to 9 students from 5 partner universities excelling in education and research focused on precision power technologies.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

