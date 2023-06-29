F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45 Training” or “F45”), the global high-intensity interval training brand, was ranked#1 in a story written by Men’s Journal showcasing the best commercial gym chains in the U.S., as rated by their members.

According to Men’s Journal, “F45 takes the crown with an average of 4.94 out of 5 stars across 742 locations. F45 centers around high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises and circuits focused around everyday movement; the "F" stands for functional while "45" refers to the number of minutes in each workout.”

“This recognition validates what our members tell us every day, but we are very proud to get this public recognition! We continue to be inspired by our members and their life-changing experiences at F45,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “We are excited to continue our growth and offer our new fitness concepts such as Vive and FS8. Our diverse, world-class workouts coupled with our inclusive and supportive culture set us apart from our competitors. Our dedicated team is constantly working hard to build new and amazing workout experiences that our members expect from us.”

F45 workouts consist of high intensity interval training (HIIT), and members can complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45” or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8 and Vive Active brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offers members a new workout experience each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of pilates, tone and yoga. Vive Active is an innovative, high energy fitness concept that focuses on athletic reformer pilates. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

