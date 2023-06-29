F45 Training Ranked #1 in Men's Journal's “10 Best Commercial Gym Chains in the U.S., as Rated by Their Members”

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45 Training” or “F45”), the global high-intensity interval training brand, was ranked#1 in a story written by Men’s Journal showcasing the best commercial gym chains in the U.S., as rated by their members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622505635/en/

221215_F45_SHOT_13_GROUP_3_2815_02.jpg

F45 Training receives top ranking in Men’s Journal’s “10 Best Commercial Gym Chains in the U.S., as Rated by Their Members” (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Men’s Journal, “F45 takes the crown with an average of 4.94 out of 5 stars across 742 locations. F45 centers around high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises and circuits focused around everyday movement; the "F" stands for functional while "45" refers to the number of minutes in each workout.”

“This recognition validates what our members tell us every day, but we are very proud to get this public recognition! We continue to be inspired by our members and their life-changing experiences at F45,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “We are excited to continue our growth and offer our new fitness concepts such as Vive and FS8. Our diverse, world-class workouts coupled with our inclusive and supportive culture set us apart from our competitors. Our dedicated team is constantly working hard to build new and amazing workout experiences that our members expect from us.”

F45 workouts consist of high intensity interval training (HIIT), and members can complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45” or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8 and Vive Active brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offers members a new workout experience each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of pilates, tone and yoga. Vive Active is an innovative, high energy fitness concept that focuses on athletic reformer pilates. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230622505635r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622505635/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.