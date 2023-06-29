FREDERICK, Md., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced a partnership with International Business Development (I.B.D.) as a distributor in Italy.



The partnership between TOMI and I.B.D. originated during the INTERPHEX conference earlier this year. During the event, I.B.D. had the opportunity to acquaint themselves with SteraMist and subsequently evaluated its efficacy at one of TOMI’s existing customers in Italy. Leveraging its extensive network, I.B.D. is expected to help drive broader acceptance of SteraMist’s advanced disinfection technology to reinforce contamination control practices throughout Italy.

I.B.D, founded in 1997, distributes high technology solutions to the Automation and Robotics, Automotive, Metal and the Life Sciences industries. I.B.D. serves customers in the Pharmaceutical Isolator Market in Italy, a key market vertical for TOMI. The worldwide Pharmaceutical Isolator Market was valued at USD $1.62 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD $4.17 billion by 2030 with multiple leading isolator manufacturers based in Italy.

“We are thrilled to incorporate SteraMist into our product offering and embark on the distribution of the product line across Italy,” stated Renzo Pizzonia, CEO of I.B.D. “Preliminary discussions about SteraMist and its various applications with potential customers has resulted in a high level of initial interest in the product, and we are confident about SteraMist’s prospects in this market.”

This partnership aligns with TOMI's introduction of its integration series to the market. I.B.D.’s offering of the SteraMist product line will help drive the incorporation of the product into isolators and decontaminate cleanroom equipment, leveraging its distinctive benefits such as a noncorrosive formulation, residue-free application, and six log reduction. This ensures the safety and integrity of sensitive equipment while adhering to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)/cGMP standards upheld by the European Union.

“I.B.D. is a perfect partner for us, and the prospects presented by this partnership are promising as we collaborate to expand the reach of SteraMist to a wider audience in Italy. By leveraging our combined expertise, resources, and dedication to delivering quality solutions, we are confident that we will be able to drive further growth in the Italian market together,” Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI states.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



For additional information, please visit https://steramist.com/ or contact us at [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to SteraMist’s opportunities in the new partnership. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. As such, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important factors that could affect our performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These factors include: our history of losses that may prevent us from achieving profitability in the future; our lack of long-term customer contracts and our inability to rely on our sales history or backlog as an indicator of our future sales; that we are subject to a variety or risks associated with doing business internationally; our success in business depends on our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and that our stock price is volatile and there is a limited market for our shares. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]



