Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers and audio solutions, is proud to partner with Ultimate Ears Pro as it rolls out its most potent in-ear monitor (IEM) to date: UE PREMIER. Unveiled at the 2023 NAMM show, UE PREMIER features a five-way crossover design with 21 drivers per earpiece, an industry-first, to deliver a signature sound with unparalleled fidelity, control and precision.

Balanced armatures (BAs) have long been an industry favorite for top-shelf IEM design – boasting superior treble output to achieve high-fidelity audio, a small form factor for comfort and design headroom, and lower power consumption than other comparable technologies. UE PREMIER combines two revolutionary audio products from Knowles in its design: eight patented Knowles dual-diaphragm BA receivers and four Knowles supertweeters.

With unmatched output levels for its ultra-small footprint and a first-peak resonance of 3kHz – the same as the human ear canal – the dual-diaphragm BA achieves warm, natural sound without a substantial size increase. Meanwhile, the Knowles supertweeter achieves high res streaming with an ultra-high frequency extension of up to 40kHz. Together, these technologies deliver the highest quality frequency response encompassing a clear, rich sound with realistic details.

“Professional musicians and discerning audiophiles have long-trusted Ultimate Ears Pro to deliver exceptional audio experiences and hearing protection. With over 75 years of audio innovation and manufacturing excellence, Knowles is uniquely positioned to support the artisan engineering and perfect the frequency response of UE PREMIER, helping Ultimate Ears Pro deliver the signature sound their customers crave,” said Jon Kiachian, President of Medical and Specialty Audio at Knowles Corporation. “UE PREMIER is the ultimate showcase for Knowles premium sound technology.”

Knowles is a vanguard in premium sound innovation. In 2022, Knowles unveiled its Preferred Listening Response Curve for earphone design, a research study demonstrating a high consumer preference for extended treble performance to ensure the most satisfying music listening experience. Specialty components from Knowles enable UE PREMIER to exceed listener expectations, with an impressive frequency range of 5Hz to 40kHz. In addition to its expertise in BA design, Knowles employs a highly automated manufacturing operation of BAs that enables consistency, acoustic performance with tightened tolerances, and improved supply chain traceability. This ensures Ultimate Ears Pro has a sturdy supply of quality components for the demanding 21-driver design.

“As a pioneer and longtime leader in balanced armature technology, Knowles was a natural fit to collaborate on the design of UE PREMIER,” said Philippe Depallens, VP & General Manager, Ultimate Ears Pro. “The dual-diaphragm and supertweeter receivers allow us to define a new dimension of sound, achieving the best possible frequency response and acoustic resonance for an airy, rich and versatile listening experience.”

UE PREMIER is available for order now at http://custom.ultimateears.com/ for U.S. customers and internationally through Ultimate Ears Pro’s dealer distribution network. For more information about Knowles BAs and premium sound technologies, visit www.knowles.com/premium-sound.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, Medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high-performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.

About Ultimate Ears Pro

Ultimate Ears Pro is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears Pro first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears Pro, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

Ultimate Ears Pro, the Ultimate Ears Pro logo, Logitech, HYPERBOOM, MEGABOOM, BOOM, and PartyUp are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622190018/en/