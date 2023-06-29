UMB Fund Services announced today the addition of Jim Ross to the Investment Managers Series Trust (IMST) Board of Trustees.

Ross joins the board with more than 30 years of experience managing and marketing ETFs, mutual funds, and managed accounts. He spent two decades at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) in various leadership roles, most recently as chairman of the Global SPDR Business where he led SSGA's positioning on important issues related to ETFs and was responsible for advancing SSGA's long-term ETF strategy and innovation.

“Jim’s extensive background in the asset management industry makes him a natural fit to join UMB’s IMST board,” said Maureen Quill, UMB executive director, registered funds. “The trust has grown tremendously since its inception in 2007, and we’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

Ross currently serves as president and CEO of Winnisquam Capital LLC. In addition, he serves as non-executive chairman and audit committee chair for Fusion Acquisition Corp II. He previously held the same roles for Fusion Acquisition Corp I. He holds numerous other board positions including SPDR Series Trust 40 Act Board and Select Sector SPDR Trust 40 Act Board, which manage over 140 SPDR ETFs combined.

“Joining UMB’s board of experienced professionals was an easy decision,” said Ross. “I look forward to hitting the ground running and using my ETF experience to assist IMST’s clients and inform the board’s strategy.”

The IMST is offered by UMB Fund Services to support managers in launching a mutual fund or ETF. It is a turnkey, cost-effective program that enables managers to launch and operate a fund quickly, while benefiting from the expertise of the trust’s board and service providers.

Ashley Rabun, chairwoman of the board, added, “Jim is an outstanding addition to our board and we are excited to work with him going forward.”

