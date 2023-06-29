UMB announces the addition of former State Street executive to Investment Managers Series Trust board

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

UMB Fund Services announced today the addition of Jim Ross to the Investment Managers Series Trust (IMST) Board of Trustees.

Ross joins the board with more than 30 years of experience managing and marketing ETFs, mutual funds, and managed accounts. He spent two decades at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) in various leadership roles, most recently as chairman of the Global SPDR Business where he led SSGA's positioning on important issues related to ETFs and was responsible for advancing SSGA's long-term ETF strategy and innovation.

“Jim’s extensive background in the asset management industry makes him a natural fit to join UMB’s IMST board,” said Maureen Quill, UMB executive director, registered funds. “The trust has grown tremendously since its inception in 2007, and we’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

Ross currently serves as president and CEO of Winnisquam Capital LLC. In addition, he serves as non-executive chairman and audit committee chair for Fusion Acquisition Corp II. He previously held the same roles for Fusion Acquisition Corp I. He holds numerous other board positions including SPDR Series Trust 40 Act Board and Select Sector SPDR Trust 40 Act Board, which manage over 140 SPDR ETFs combined.

“Joining UMB’s board of experienced professionals was an easy decision,” said Ross. “I look forward to hitting the ground running and using my ETF experience to assist IMST’s clients and inform the board’s strategy.”

The IMST is offered by UMB Fund Services to support managers in launching a mutual fund or ETF. It is a turnkey, cost-effective program that enables managers to launch and operate a fund quickly, while benefiting from the expertise of the trust’s board and service providers.

Ashley Rabun, chairwoman of the board, added, “Jim is an outstanding addition to our board and we are excited to work with him going forward.”

To learn more about why fund managers are leveraging the multiple series trust structure visit the UMB blog.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB Bank, N.A. offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230622932671r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622932671/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.