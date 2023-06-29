-- Checking Out on PlantX Websites has Never Been Easier --

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced a partnership with DirectPay by Payment Source, a fintech that enables easy and secure ecommerce checkouts in Canada through its Interac e-Transfer® payments solution. By seamlessly integrating DirectPay into the checkout process, PlantX is making it easier for its customers to pay for the plant-based brands they love across PlantX's Canadian websites, lower payment friction and cart abandonment.

DirectPay is an integrated Shopify app that enables fast, low-cost bank payments using Interac e-Transfer. With the DirectPay, PlantX customers will have the option to seamlessly pay for purchases online just as easily as using debit in-store. The parent company of DirectPay is Payment Source, a Canadian fintech that enables financially inclusive and innovative digital payment solutions, and which is recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for five years in a row.

"It was important to us to make it as easy as possible for our customers at checkout," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Being able to accept Interac e-Transfer payments at checkout gives our customers another payment method which we hope will increase sales by lowering payment friction and cart abandonment."

Added Robert Hyde, CEO of Payment Source, "At DirectPay our mission has been to make payments accessible to Canadians. We are excited to see PlantX shoppers being able to pay through their bank with Interac e-Transfer, in an easy, fast and secure way."

PlantX joins DirectPay's growing network of partners that include OVO, JD Sports, Hooke and more.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

