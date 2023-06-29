NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announces the appointment of Hamon Francis Fytton as a strategic advisor. Mr. Fytton will provide direct support to our legal and accounting team with special responsibility for SEC filings and company structure.

Hamon Francis Fytton is an experienced legal advisor who has been working in the SEC and listed companies' environment since 1997. Alongside two partners, he started Internet Advisory Corporation with $20,000 and built a business valued at over $100 million in only four years. During this period, he raised over $4 million from investors and successfully took the company public. His record of public filing on the SEC website is very impressive and we are pleased to have him on board.

Mr. Fytton has in his career incorporated many public companies and consulted with many more. In addition, Francis is a Director of Gold Coast Venture Corporation (GCVC), which is a not-for-profit corporation founded in 1984. GCVC assists the entrepreneurial and business communities of South Florida.

Mr. Fytton specializes in US and Canadian IPOs, Reg A programs, and other SEC filings. More recently he has been invited to join the Executive Leadership Program at Florida Atlantic University's Adams Center for Entrepreneurship.

"Mr. Fytton is very experienced with an impressive track record. We are confident he will assist Livento Group with our current filings including Form 10 and, in the future, the QB uplisting process. Mr. Fytton is also the legal advisor to Global Dot Logistics, and his SEC relationships and experience are very beneficial as we move forward." said David Stybr, CEO of Livento Group.

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producer in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

