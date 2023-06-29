HomeTrust Bank Named a 2023 Great Employer to Work for in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bank has been named one of the top 20 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina by the Best Companies Group.

This recognition is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to enhancing the employee experience. The Bank has made significant investments in improving the culture of its workplace, starting with the 33 Fundamentals which guide HTB’s behavioral-based culture.

HomeTrust’s culture has focused on laying the foundation for a workplace where all employees have a sense of belonging. Additionally, the Bank has expanded employee benefits to include an inclusive parental leave policy, wellness programs, and reduced benefits costs. Over the last year, the Bank has increased employee training and education opportunities, implemented new communication tools, strengthened opportunities for collaboration and connection across the organization, and created employee resource groups. Collectively, these initiatives are designed to have a teammate first work environment that will boost employee morale, engagement, and job satisfaction.

“HomeTrust Bank is dedicated to creating an exceptional workplace and demonstrating how deeply we value our employees. Being recognized as a Great Employer in North Carolina is validation that the work we’re doing is making a positive impact for our employees,” said President and CEO Hunter Westbrook. “The true winners of this award are our teams across the entire company; their hard work and dedication make recognition like this possible.”

Companies from across North Carolina completed a two-part survey process to determine the 2023 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. Second, an employee survey was conducted to measure actual employee experience. Best Companies Group used the combined scores to determine the top companies and the final ranking.

About HomeTrust Bank
HomeTrust Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (

HTBI, Financial) (the “Company”). As of March 31, 2023, the Company had assets of $4.5 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking through over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the “Piedmont” region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown) Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Best Companies Group
Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. Best Companies is an independent research firm that ranks companies based on their established research methodology. Best Companies Group surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

