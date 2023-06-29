Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) has issued its 2022 Sustainability Report, which details the Company’s continued progress on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

The report is available on the sustainability section of Alcoa’s web site at www.alcoa.com/sustainability.

“Responsible and sustainable practices are vital for our Company, our customers and the world,” said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. “In fact, strong Environmental, Social and Governance performance will be key differentiators for the future, and that is why Alcoa has a strategic priority to advance sustainably with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry.”

Highlights include:

Maintained Alcoa’s commitment to safety with zero fatalities.

Boosted to 86 percent the percentage of electricity coming from renewable sources for Alcoa’s global smelting portfolio.

Progressed climate goals with a 4.6 percent annual decrease in carbon dioxide emissions.

Advanced sales of the Company’s Sustana TM brand of products, assisting customers in achieving their own sustainability goals.

brand of products, assisting customers in achieving their own sustainability goals. Continued development on research and development programs that have the potential to further decarbonize and help achieve Alcoa’s ambition of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Increased hires from underrepresented groups by 37 percent.

Enhanced Alcoa’s Responsible Sourcing Program through an intensified focus on human rights and social performance, scoring within the top 1 percent of Alcoa’s industry sector by EcoVadis, which provides business sustainability ratings.

Sustained community-focused investments via Alcoa Foundation and corporate giving programs.

The sustainability report maps Alcoa´s progress to indicators defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the International Council for Mining and Metals’ 10 Principles. The report was also prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core Standard.

