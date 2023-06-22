ENTRÉE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2023 AGM RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX: ETG) (OTCQB: ERLFF) (the "Company" or "Entrée") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held today (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 15, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

Withheld Votes

Director

#

%

#

%

Teresa Conway

118,214,273

98.83

1,402,298

1.17

Alan Edwards

117,833,073

98.51

1,783,498

1.49

Allan Moss

117,822,773

98.50

1,793,798

1.50

Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio)

117,833,073

98.51

1,783,498

1.49

Paula Rogers

117,926,733

98.59

1,689,838

1.41

Stephen Scott

117,939,233

98.60

1,677,338

1.40


APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

STOCK OPTION PLAN
Shareholders approved amendments to and the renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.
Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Horizon Copper Corp. and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 25% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

