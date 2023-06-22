TRADITIONS BANK WELCOMES JILL E. GILBERT TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

YORK, Pa., June 22, 2023

YORK, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRBK), holding company for Traditions Bank, has announced that Jill E. Gilbert joined the bank's Board of Directors at today's board meeting, reflecting the organization's continued progress toward its strategic vision for profitable and responsible growth and expansion. She has also joined the board of Traditions Bancorp.

Jill_Gilbert_photo.jpg

Jill Gilbert, CPA, CGMA, is a Partner in the Audit Services Group with RKL LLP, a leading advisory firm offering a wide range of services including tax, accounting, financial management, workforce strategies, private wealth, and technology. With 28 years as a certified public accountant with assurance and advisory experience, Mrs. Gilbert is active in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Council and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), having served as PICPA Past President and member of the Employee Benefits Plan and Local Government committees.

"Jill Gilbert was an early ally, offering valuable insight as Traditions Bank expanded into Lancaster County," shared Chair of the Board and CEO Eugene Draganosky. "We are delighted to welcome Jill as our newest Director and add her talent for numbers and data to the Audit Committee."

Traditions Bank President Thomas Sposito added, "As a charter member of our Lancaster Advisory Board, we witnessed Jill's ability to build relationships. Her alignment with many of the bank's key target markets makes her a natural fit to enhance our leadership. We are anxious to utilize her talents on an even deeper level."

Mrs. Gilbert obtained her bachelor's degree in business administration from Elizabethtown College, where she is a member of the Dean's Advisory Committee for the School of Business. She has been named to the Central Penn Business Journal lists for Women of Influence (2018) and Forty Under 40 (2009) and received PICPA's 40 Under 40 Award (2011). During her career, Mrs. Gilbert has served on numerous nonprofit boards and is currently Board President of Willow Valley Communities.

"Having spent my entire career in Lancaster County, it is intriguing to help build a community bank in my hometown," said Gilbert. "I work with many nonprofit and community organizations, and I admire the bank's dedication to philanthropy in the local community in which I live and work. The culture, values, and management style at Traditions Bank align with my own, and I'm excited to join this growing organization."

About Traditions Bank
Since opening its doors in 2002, Traditions Bank has grown to more than $800 million in assets, with an administrative center and seven branch locations in York and Lancaster Counties, and a loan production office in Cumberland County. A second Lancaster County branch is under construction at 2160 State Road in East Hempfield Township with plans to open in early 2024.

To learn more about Traditions Bank, visit www.traditions.bank.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements about Traditions Bancorp, Inc. that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions of strategy, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, expectations or consequences; and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of Traditions Bancorp.

Traditions Bancorp cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to consider possible events or factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: ineffectiveness of the bank's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release and Traditions Bancorp makes no commitment to review or update such statements to reflect changes that occur after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

Traditions_Bancorp_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH37312&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traditions-bank-welcomes-jill-e-gilbert-to-its-board-of-directors-301858549.html

SOURCE Traditions Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH37312&Transmission_Id=202306221715PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH37312&DateId=20230622
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.