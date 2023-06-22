YORK, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRBK), holding company for Traditions Bank, has announced that Jill E. Gilbert joined the bank's Board of Directors at today's board meeting, reflecting the organization's continued progress toward its strategic vision for profitable and responsible growth and expansion. She has also joined the board of Traditions Bancorp.

Jill Gilbert, CPA, CGMA, is a Partner in the Audit Services Group with RKL LLP, a leading advisory firm offering a wide range of services including tax, accounting, financial management, workforce strategies, private wealth, and technology. With 28 years as a certified public accountant with assurance and advisory experience, Mrs. Gilbert is active in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Council and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), having served as PICPA Past President and member of the Employee Benefits Plan and Local Government committees.

"Jill Gilbert was an early ally, offering valuable insight as Traditions Bank expanded into Lancaster County," shared Chair of the Board and CEO Eugene Draganosky. "We are delighted to welcome Jill as our newest Director and add her talent for numbers and data to the Audit Committee."

Traditions Bank President Thomas Sposito added, "As a charter member of our Lancaster Advisory Board, we witnessed Jill's ability to build relationships. Her alignment with many of the bank's key target markets makes her a natural fit to enhance our leadership. We are anxious to utilize her talents on an even deeper level."

Mrs. Gilbert obtained her bachelor's degree in business administration from Elizabethtown College, where she is a member of the Dean's Advisory Committee for the School of Business. She has been named to the Central Penn Business Journal lists for Women of Influence (2018) and Forty Under 40 (2009) and received PICPA's 40 Under 40 Award (2011). During her career, Mrs. Gilbert has served on numerous nonprofit boards and is currently Board President of Willow Valley Communities.

"Having spent my entire career in Lancaster County, it is intriguing to help build a community bank in my hometown," said Gilbert. "I work with many nonprofit and community organizations, and I admire the bank's dedication to philanthropy in the local community in which I live and work. The culture, values, and management style at Traditions Bank align with my own, and I'm excited to join this growing organization."

About Traditions Bank

Since opening its doors in 2002, Traditions Bank has grown to more than $800 million in assets, with an administrative center and seven branch locations in York and Lancaster Counties, and a loan production office in Cumberland County. A second Lancaster County branch is under construction at 2160 State Road in East Hempfield Township with plans to open in early 2024.

To learn more about Traditions Bank, visit www.traditions.bank.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements about Traditions Bancorp, Inc. that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions of strategy, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, expectations or consequences; and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of Traditions Bancorp.

Traditions Bancorp cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to consider possible events or factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: ineffectiveness of the bank's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release and Traditions Bancorp makes no commitment to review or update such statements to reflect changes that occur after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traditions-bank-welcomes-jill-e-gilbert-to-its-board-of-directors-301858549.html

SOURCE Traditions Bancorp, Inc.