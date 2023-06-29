EVP, Corporate Development Thomas Cullen Sells 75,000 Shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 22, 2023, Thomas Cullen, EVP of Corporate Development at DISH Network Corp (

DISH, Financial), sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where Cullen has sold a total of 75,000 shares and purchased none. As a key executive at DISH Network Corp, Thomas Cullen plays a significant role in the company's growth and strategic direction.

DISH Network Corp is a leading provider of satellite television services in the United States, offering a variety of programming packages to millions of subscribers. The company also operates Sling TV, an over-the-top (OTT) internet television service that provides live and on-demand content to customers. DISH Network Corp's business model focuses on delivering high-quality entertainment and technology solutions to its customers, while continuously innovating and expanding its offerings.

1672001539377463296.png

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for DISH Network Corp reveals that there have been 10 insider buys in total over the past year. In contrast, there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period, which was Thomas Cullen's recent sale of 75,000 shares. This trend suggests that insiders are generally more bullish on the company's prospects, with Cullen's sale being an exception.

It is important to analyze insider buy/sell transactions and their relationship with the stock price. In the case of DISH Network Corp, the stock price has been relatively stable over the past year, despite the overall bullish trend in insider transactions. This could indicate that the market has not yet fully recognized the potential value of the company, or that other factors are influencing the stock price.

1672001554254659584.png

Valuation

On the day of Thomas Cullen's recent sale, shares of DISH Network Corp were trading at $6.44 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.29 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 1.94, which is lower than the industry median of 16.64 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

With a price of $6.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $29.97, DISH Network Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.21. According to this metric, the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Thomas Cullen's recent sale of 75,000 shares of DISH Network Corp is an interesting development in the context of the company's insider transaction history. While the overall trend has been bullish, Cullen's sale could signal a divergence in opinion among insiders. Investors should carefully consider the stock's valuation and other factors before making a decision based on insider transactions alone.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.