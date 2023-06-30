Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Results of Director Elections at Annual and Special Meeting

1 hours ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (

TSX:PIF, Financial) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all six director nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held via live video webcast today. Each director will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results

based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot:

DirectorNumberof VotesPercentage of Votes

Votes For:

Votes Withheld:

Votes For:

Votes Withheld:

Jaime Guillen

8,644,107

664,421

92.86%

7.14%

James V. Lawless

7,903,008

1,405,520

84.90%

15.10%

Marc Murnaghan

9,284,948

23,580

99.75%

0.25%

Marcela Paredes de Vásquez

8,646,802

661,726

92.89%

7.11%

Catherine Fagnan

7,902,132

1,406,396

84.89%

15.11%

Adarsh P. Mehta

9,220,335

88,193

99.05%

0.95%

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~72 MW), 4 run-of-river hydroelectric plants (~33 MW), and 3 solar (photovoltaic) projects now in operation (~35 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763306/Polaris-Renewable-Energy-Announces-Results-of-Director-Elections-at-Annual-and-Special-Meeting

