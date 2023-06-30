TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. ( TSX:PIF, Financial) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all six director nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held via live video webcast today. Each director will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results

based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot:

Director Numberof Votes Percentage of Votes Votes For: Votes Withheld: Votes For: Votes Withheld: Jaime Guillen 8,644,107 664,421 92.86% 7.14% James V. Lawless 7,903,008 1,405,520 84.90% 15.10% Marc Murnaghan 9,284,948 23,580 99.75% 0.25% Marcela Paredes de Vásquez 8,646,802 661,726 92.89% 7.11% Catherine Fagnan 7,902,132 1,406,396 84.89% 15.11% Adarsh P. Mehta 9,220,335 88,193 99.05% 0.95%

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~72 MW), 4 run-of-river hydroelectric plants (~33 MW), and 3 solar (photovoltaic) projects now in operation (~35 MW).

