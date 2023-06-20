CFO Jack Anders Sells 1,249 Shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 20, 2023, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (

RVMD, Financial), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive high-value frontier targets within notorious growth and survival pathways. The company's stock price was $24.89 per share on the day of the transaction, giving the stock a market cap of $2.74 billion.

Jack Anders has been the Chief Financial Officer of Revolution Medicines since 2019. Prior to joining the company, he held various financial leadership positions at MyoKardia, Inc., Idenix Pharmaceuticals, and Radius Health. Anders has extensive experience in the biotechnology industry, including financial planning, capital raising, and strategic transactions.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Jack Anders has sold a total of 3,021 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Revolution Medicines Inc shows that there have been 3 insider buys and 19 insider sells over the same timeframe. This indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a bearish signal for the stock.

1672061988999528448.png

Valuation Analysis

With a price of $24.89 and a GuruFocus Value of $16.84, Revolution Medicines Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48. This means the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1672062003868336128.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider selling trend and the stock's overvaluation based on its GF Value, investors should exercise caution when considering an investment in Revolution Medicines Inc. It is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

Company Overview

Revolution Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company that aims to develop novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive high-value frontier targets within notorious growth and survival pathways. The company's pipeline includes RMC-4630, a potent and selective inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Additionally, Revolution Medicines is developing a series of inhibitors targeting multiple mutant RAS proteins and SOS1, as well as inhibitors of other key oncogenic drivers.

With a strong focus on research and development, Revolution Medicines Inc is committed to advancing its pipeline of novel targeted therapies to address the unmet needs of cancer patients. The company's innovative approach to drug discovery and development has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for patients with advanced solid tumors and other oncology indications.

Conclusion

While CFO Jack Anders' recent sale of 1,249 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc may raise concerns among investors, it is crucial to consider the broader context of insider trading trends and the stock's valuation. The stock is currently significantly overvalued based on its GF Value, and the company has seen more insider selling than buying over the past year. As a result, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions regarding Revolution Medicines Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.