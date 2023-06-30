Mitsubishi Motors Added to FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index for Consecutive Years

2 hours ago
TOKYO, June 23, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has been added to the FTSE4Good Index Series(1) and FTSE Blossom Japan Index(2) for four consecutive years, and to the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index(2) for two consecutive years in recognition of the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

FTSE4Good.jpg


The FTSE4Good Index Series is a globally recognized index that measures the performance of companies in their ESG practices and adds superior companies to their index. It is regarded as one of the important criteria for investors to evaluate companies' ESG initiatives when deciding where to invest.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index was designed to reflect the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices.

In addition, the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, designed in 2022, tracks the performance of Japanese companies that, relative to their sector, demonstrate prominent approaches to ESG issues. As well, in order to promote the shift to a decarbonization economy, only companies with high performance in reducing greenhouse gas emissions are included, where the company efforts are measured by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) Management Quality Score(3).

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index have been selected as one of the ESG investment indexes adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest public pension management and administration organization.

Mitsubishi Motors identifies material issues from various issues in each respective area of ESG, determines initiatives to implement as well as their goals and tracks the progress at the Sustainability Committee chaired by the president and chief executive officer. Mitsubishi Motors will continue its efforts to contribute to building a sustainable society and bolster its corporate value while enhancing communication among top management, employees, and stakeholders.

(1) FTSE4Good Index Series
www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/ftse4good
(2) FTSE Blossom Japan Index/ FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index
www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/blossom-japan
(3) TPI Management Quality score
Its goal is to assess the progress of companies in transitioning toward a decarbonization economy in terms of both Management Quality and Carbon Performance. The TPI Management Quality Score measures the quality of risk and opportunity management relating to a company's greenhouse gas emissions and shift to decarbonization.
https://transitionpathwayinitiative.org/

Access below for other external assessment for Mitsubishi Motors: www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/sustainability/evaluation/

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211, Financial) --a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

