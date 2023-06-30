Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

Declares Dividend to be Paid August 15, 2023

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. ( LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, announced the results of the votes taken at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The stockholders elected the following directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

Jeffrey SiegelChairman of the Board, Former Executive Chairman, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Robert B. KayChief Executive Officer, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Rachael A. JaroshFormer President and Chief Executive Officer, Enactus
Cherrie NanningaPartner, Real Estate Solutions Group, LLC
Craig PhillipsRetired Senior Vice President — Distribution, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Veronique Gabai-PinskyFormer Global President, Vera Wang Group, LLC
Bruce G. PollackManaging Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC
Michael J. ReganRetired Certified Public Accountant
Michael SchnabelSenior Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC

In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.

The stockholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the 2022 compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

Separately, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Lifetime’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on August 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2023.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.
Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
[email protected]

or

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Rose Temple
212-355-4449

