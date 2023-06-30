Bird Expands Operations in Vienna

18 minutes ago
Bird Global, Inc. (

NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the expansion of its operations in Vienna, Austria. Bird, which pioneered e-scooters in Vienna in 2018, was awarded a new three-year permit that includes expansion of its services throughout the city including outer districts. As a result, Bird is doubling its fleet size in Vienna, increasing its operational area by 250% and population served by 120%. Following a rigorous review process by the City of Vienna, Bird was selected on the basis of its mobility concept, which places a special focus on safety, sustainability and technical innovation.

“The extension of our permit and granting of expanded operations in Vienna is an important win for Bird and a significant step in the company's mission to provide sustainable and convenient transportation solutions to urban areas around the world,” said Renaud Fages, Chief Mobility Officer, Bird. “We’re laser focused on meeting our city partners’ needs to ensure that micromobility can thrive. We’re honored to be selected by Vienna as a key partner in the region.”

Users in Vienna and its outlying districts will benefit from the connection of the micromobility rental infrastructure to the current urban public transportation system. To create an appealing multimodal option for commuters, e-scooters will be made available at traffic intersections during peak hours and select locations will offer incentives for parking.

Bird offers Vienna an attractive combination of state-of-the-art technologies, including Bird VPS (or Visual Parking System), and best practices to improve the longevity and recycling of its vehicles, enriching the city in terms of innovation and sustainability. To minimize its carbon footprint, the company relies entirely on emission-free logistics vehicles such as e-vans and cargo bikes, which are used to distribute and organize its fleet in the city.

“Vienna has a rich history and culture, and we are excited to extend our partnership with the city and become an even more integral part of its future,” added Fages.

For more information on Bird, visit www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

