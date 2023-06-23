Kidpik Teams Up with Disney to Celebrate the Release of Disney+ Original Movie "World's Best"

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("Kidpik" or the "Company") announces a fun collaboration surrounding the release of "World's Best," a new film now streaming exclusively on Disney+ (subscription required). In "World's Best," 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. The campaign will showcase Kidpik's pre-styled "Classic to Cool" boxes that will help parents teach their children to embrace the message of expressing your true self and letting your personality and confidence shine bright.

Center Stage in "Easy as Pi" Style

"World's Best" is a hip-hop musical comedy adventure that tells the story of 12-year-old Prem, as he navigates life as that junior high kid in the high school math class. His journey from "math kid" to aspiring hip-hop superstar takes center stage, spurred by the discovery of his late father's career as a great rapper.

You won't need a textbook or calculator to discover how to master awesome style with the mix-and-match outfits that Kidpik's stylists curated in celebration of the film. Whether your child is feeling bookish, starworthy or both, there's a Fall fashion look for every mood, available to shop ahead of the back-to-school season. The pre-styled fashion boxes include The Freestyle Emcee, The Big Brain Wonder, The Hip-Hop Superstar, and The Genius.

Outfit Combos that are Sum-Thing Special!

Designed for mini mathematicians and trendy teens, with sizes 2-16 and shoe sizes 9-6, Kidpik's limited-edition boxes make getting ready in the morning as easy as "1, 2, 3." Parents can now multiply their free time and subtract the morning chaos with outfits that will have their kids ready to take on the day in no time.

Kidpik's boxes curated in celebration of "World's Best" are available for a one-time purchase with no subscription needed, starting at $98. Each box is packed with 7 style variables that can be combined to create multiple looks. These limited-edition fashion boxes are available with or without shoes and come with a matching accessory, adding that little extra something to your kid's look.

Visit https://kidpik.com/worldsbest to shop the Kidpik limited-edition fashion boxes and start the new school year off with an A+ fashion look!

About "World's Best"

"World's Best," a Disney+ Original Movie, is an all-new hip-hop musical comedy adventure, produced by the director of "Hamilton." The film, co-written, co-executive produced and starring Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts," "Free Guy"), who co-wrote the film's original songs, and directed by radiation oncologist turned filmmaker Roshan Sethi ("7 Days"), is now streaming on Disney+.

Joining Ambudkar in the film are newcomer Manny Magnus, Punam Patel, Jake Choi, Max Malas, Piper Wallace, Kayla Njeri, Dorian Giordano, Kathryn Greenwood, Christopher Jackson and Doug E. Fresh. "World's Best" was written by Jamie King & Ambudkar, with original songs by Ambudkar and Charlie Wilder. Produced by Thomas Kail, who directed the Broadway smash "Hamilton" and produced and directed the 2020 film version, and Kate Sullivan, the film reunites Kail and Ambudkar who first collaborated as director and performer, respectively, of the improvisational hip-hop comedy musical group Freestyle Love Supreme. Terry Gould and Ambudkar serve as the film's executive producers.

In "World's Best," 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father (Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, "the world's best never rest."

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. Kidpik delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. Kidpik combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, https://shop.kidpik.com/. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

