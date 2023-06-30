Ingevity Corporation ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial) today announced its Capa® polycaprolactone thermoplastic grades obtained the OK biodegradable SOIL certification by TÜV Austria Bureau of Inspection and Certification, confirming Capa thermoplastics completely biodegrade in soil without adversely affecting the environment. The SOIL distinction is the fifth TÜV Austria OK certification earned by Ingevity’s Capa thermoplastics products, along with certifications for WATER and MARINE biodegradability and INDUSTRIAL and HOME compostability, and highlights the additional benefits the Capa portfolio offers for agricultural and horticultural products.

When used in applications such as seed coatings, tree shelters, mulch films, plant-fixing clips, binding yarn and control-release carrier substances for plant protection additives, Capa thermoplastics enable agricultural products to completely biodegrade after use and therefore help prevent the creation of harmful microplastics. This certification opens up new opportunities for Ingevity to enter the multi-billion dollar agricultural and horticultural markets using Capa technology.

“While efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle are paramount to addressing pollution issues, it is an unfortunate fact that plastics can find their way into our soil and waterways,” said Steve Hulme, senior vice president, and president, Advanced Polymer Technologies. “As evidenced by our growing library of biodegradability and compostability certifications, Ingevity’s Capa products offer unique end of life benefits that contribute to a circular economy and play a key role in supporting global efforts to protect our environment.”

Ingevity’s portfolio of global certifications that verify the environmental benefits of Capa bioplastics also includes Biodegradable Plastics Institute (BPI), Japanese Bioplastics Association, Seedling and TÜV Austria OK compost INDUSTRIAL, OK compost HOME and OK biodegradable MARINE and WATER. Learn more about Ingevity’s bioplastic offerings on the company’s website.

TÜV Austria

TÜV Austria is a globally accredited authorization company offering independent third-party registration and certification services against various international ISO standards.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in three reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and pavement technologies; Advanced Polymer Technologies, which includes biodegradable plastics and polyurethane materials; and Performance Materials, which includes activated carbon. Our products are used in in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 countries around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial). For more information visit www.ingevity.com. Follow Ingevity on LinkedIn.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words “will,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “expects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “anticipates” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, guidance, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; impact of COVID-19; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology and cost-reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; litigation related strategies and outcomes; markets for securities and expected future repurchases of shares, including statements about the manner, amount and timing of repurchases. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects from general global economic, geopolitical and financial conditions beyond our control, including inflation and war in Ukraine; risks related to our international sales and operations; adverse conditions in the automotive market; competition from substitute products, new technologies and new or emerging competitors; worldwide air quality standards; a decrease in government infrastructure spending; adverse conditions in cyclical end markets; the limited supply of or lack of access to sufficient crude tall oil and other raw materials; integration of future acquisitions; the provision of services by third parties at several facilities; supply chain disruptions; natural disasters and extreme weather events; or other unanticipated problems such as labor difficulties (including work stoppages), equipment failure or unscheduled maintenance and repair; attracting and retaining key personnel; dependence on certain large customers; legal actions associated with our intellectual property rights; protection of our intellectual property and other proprietary information; information technology security breaches and other disruptions; complications with designing or implementing our new enterprise resource planning system; government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to, those affecting the environment, climate change, tax policies, tariffs and the chemicals industry; and losses due to lawsuits arising out of environmental damage or personal injuries associated with chemical or other manufacturing processes, and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only to management’s beliefs as of the date of this press release. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623555428/en/