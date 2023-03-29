Denny's Teases Free Bacon for All with Open Letter to Bacon Fans Everywhere

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 23, 2023

Campaign to celebrate the relaunch of Baconalia menu encourages America to identify iconic bacon lovers

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's, affectionately known as "America's Diner," is igniting a bacon frenzy across the nation with an exciting culinary mystery. Today, it issued an open letter to America, inviting everyone to join in an epic quest to bring three bacon-loving icons to Denny's and unlock a glorious reward: free bacon.

To celebrate the sizzling return of its Baconalia menu, Denny's is extending a bold challenge. The open letter, which runs June 23 (USA Today) and June 25 (LA Times), calls for bacon fans everywhere to unite for a common purpose: encourage some of our nation's preeminent bacon lovers to visit Denny's to unleash free bacon for America.

So, who are these bacon lovers? That's for fans, amateur detectives, and fellow bacon enthusiasts to figure out. Some initial clues:

  • This model knows her way around the kitchen, even a few game shows. And don't get us started on her comedic social posts – some may even say they're legendary.
  • This TV icon rings the bell for giving extra effort every day. A man of many talents, he has appeared in several television series, films, and even on Broadway.
  • This action star is no stranger to space and classic rock. When he's not saving the universe and fighting off dinosaurs, he's hanging out on his ranch.

Bacon enthusiasts nationwide are asked to uncover the identities of these bacon-loving icons by tagging the individuals on social media using the hashtag #baconalia. If even one of them heeds the call, Denny's will reward America with a delectable treat: a free side of bacon for all guests on Monday, August 21, at every participating Denny's location across the country.

"This campaign is more than just a quest for bacon — it's a celebration of our shared love for great food and unforgettable experiences," said John Dillon, Denny's president. "In honor of our 70th anniversary, we're thrilled to reintroduce Baconalia after a decade-long hiatus by uniting bacon enthusiasts with the joy of free bacon. Start sleuthing, America!"

Available at all Denny's locations from June 21 through August 29, the Baconalia menu features seven craveable bacon-centric creations, including the Premium Bacon Loaded Pancakes, the Triple Bacon Sampler, the Bacon Obsession Burger, and the Sweet Maple Bacon Sundae. Guests can also purchase limited edition Baconalia Merchandise, including beach towels, sunglasses, and bucket hats, on Dinerdrip.com.

The Baconalia menu is available all day, every day, including Late Night, for a limited time only in Denny's locations nationwide. Items can be ordered online at www.dennys.com or through the Denny's iOS and Android apps. For more information about Denny's, please visit www.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corp
Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C- based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever. However, they prefer, whether at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand — the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner, which delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 29, 2023, Denny's had 1,594 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, which includes 161 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

*Growth rates and projections from Yahoo! Finance, Smoked Bacon, and Ham Global Market Report 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennys-teases-free-bacon-for-all-with-open-letter-to-bacon-fans-everywhere-301860817.html

SOURCE Denny's

