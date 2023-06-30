Company Renaming to Innate Global, Inc. in Near Future

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC.PK:CAFI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas "Pepper" Johnson to company's Board of Directors. With this significant addition to the leadership team, the company is poised for an exciting transformation and a rebranding initiative, soon to be known as Innate Global, Inc.

Thomas "Pepper" Johnson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. A highly accomplished American football coach and former linebacker, Johnson has made his mark in both the National Football League (NFL) and the United States Football League (USFL). Known for his exceptional skills and dedication to the game, Johnson's outstanding achievements on and off the field have earned him a stellar reputation.

During his impressive NFL career, Johnson played for 13 seasons, spending the first seven with the New York Giants, where he achieved two Super Bowl victories. His football journey also included stints with the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets. Johnson's on-field success and commitment to excellence laid the foundation for his transition into coaching after retiring from professional football.

Notably, Johnson embarked on a coaching career with the New England Patriots, reuniting with Bill Belichick, his former coach from the Giants and Browns. Johnson's tenure with the Patriots spanned 14 seasons, during which he contributed to three Super Bowl victories. His extensive knowledge and expertise as a defensive coordinator and defensive line coach proved invaluable to the team's success.

Following his time with the Patriots, Johnson continued to make significant contributions to various football organizations. He served as the defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets before assuming the role of defensive coordinator for the Memphis Express in 2019. Johnson's commitment to the sport led him to join the XFL, where he briefly served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc., now poised to become Innate Global, Inc., recognizes the immense value Thomas "Pepper" Johnson brings to their organization. As a newly appointed Director of Consumer Automotive Finance, Johnson will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company. With his extensive leadership experience, strategic insights, and unparalleled dedication, Johnson will undoubtedly lead Innate Global, Inc. to new heights.

The company is thrilled to welcome Thomas "Pepper" Johnson to the team and is excited about the forthcoming rebranding to Innate Global, Inc. Under Johnson's guidance, the company aims to leverage his expertise and establish a strong foothold in the consumer automotive finance industry.

About Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.: Innate Global, Inc. (formerly Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.) is a company with three subsidiaries that operate in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, respectively. Its subsidiaries are 51, LLC, a sports supplement brand, The Quickness, which holds a patent for innovative sports training equipment designed to improve linebacker training, and Astound NMN, a brand of anti-aging DNA repairing supplements. The company is dedicated to providing innovative products and cutting-edge technology that help people achieve their fitness and wellness goals. Additionally, Innate Global, Inc. is actively seeking to acquire revenue-generating companies to further expand its portfolio.

