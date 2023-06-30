Schneider recognized in Inbound Logistics' Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partners

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is honored to announce the company has been named a 2023 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select 75 companies going above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help global supply chains become more sustainable. The companies recognized, such as Schneider, are consistently dedicated to developing and implementing best practices that leave a positive footprint on the world. Featured green initiatives include reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, reuse/recycling programs and reduction in energy usage.

Schneider is pleased to be one of the providers named for its best-in-class sustainability initiatives, driving forward positive change across the industry.

The carrier recently unveiled its new large scale zero emission electric charging depot in Southern California, which will power nearly 100 battery electric trucks Schneider plans to add to its fleet by the end of the year. The depot features 16 dual port chargers, which can eventually charge 32 trucks at one time.

As an operator of one of the most efficient fleets in North America, Schneider continues to invest in the advancement of sustainable action, including optimizing shipping routes by leveraging its intermodal portfolio, testing other zero emission vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell trucks, continuously making updates to its existing diesel fleet, improving its existing facilities and building a new dedicated innovation center, The Grove.

To learn more about the Schneider’s sustainability efforts, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/sustainability.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

