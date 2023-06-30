Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it has entered into an amendment of its existing asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”), under which among other changes the borrowing base and commitments of the lenders thereunder have been increased from $100 million to $120 million.

Erik Staffeldt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Helix, stated, “We are pleased to announce the increase in our borrowing base consistent with a strengthening in our Gulf of Mexico and North Sea markets. We appreciate the continued support of our bank group.”

Bank of America, N.A. continues to serve as Administrative Agent for the ABL Facility.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full field decommissioning operations. Our services are centered on a three-legged business model well positioned for a global energy transition by maximizing production of remaining oil and gas reserves, supporting renewable energy developments and decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, any statements regarding: our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations; visibility and future utilization; energy transition or energy security; any projections of financial items including projections as to guidance and other outlook information; our share repurchase authorization or program; our ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions, including the integration of the Alliance acquisition; oil price volatility and its respective effects and results; our protocols and plans; our current work continuing; the spot market; our spending and cost management efforts and our ability to manage changes; future operations expenditures; our ability to enter into, renew and/or perform commercial contracts; developments; our environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives; future economic conditions or performance; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to market conditions; results from acquired properties; demand for our services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; actions by governmental and regulatory authorities; operating hazards and delays, which include delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; our ability to secure and realize backlog; the effectiveness of our ESG initiatives and disclosures; human capital management issues; complexities of global political and economic developments; geologic risks; volatility of oil and gas prices and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623762307/en/