VAPORESSO Displays Strong Innovation Power at World Vape Show in Dubai

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBAI, June 24, 2023

DUBAI, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Vape Show in Dubai has come to a triumphant close. VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, has showcased its strong brand innovation and prowess at the show, demonstrating the brand's core values of INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE.

624_VAPORESSO_DUBAI_SHOW_2023.jpg

At the event, VAPORESSO unveiled the newest VAPORESSO INNO SPOT ingenious program gift box, which featured unique CMF designs that were co-created with influencers, artists, and consumers. The brand's focus on innovation was evident in the positive response from guests who praised the creative design.

The VAPORESSO INNO SPOT ingenious program is a key innovation initiative for VAPORESSO, aiming to build a global creative platform that integrates the ideas of the world's design elites to empower VAPORESSO's innovative products. The brand has always embraced innovation, striving to achieve a boundary-less concept. The program has achieved initial success, with the FUN WITH INNOVATION NOW creative competition gaining extensive exposure on multiple platforms and attracting many creative individuals to participate. The first round of winners has been announced on June 15th.

During the show, VAPORESSO showcased two new products that provide users with a completely new vaping experience. The VAPORESSO COSS is a disruptive product in the industry that features automatic liquid injection and charging functions, addressing industry pain points and providing a design that is more in line with user habits. The VAPORESSO ECO promotes the values of eco-friendliness, economy, and harm reduction, reaffirming VAPORESSO's vision of using brand innovation for social benefit.

In addition, VAPORESSO won multiple accolades during the show, including VAPOUROUND's Best Branding and Marketing. Meanwhile, its LUXE XR MAX was named the Best MOD and the XROS 3 the Best Pod.

Emphasizing the brand's slogan, "Move Beyond Ordinary," and three core values, Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO said, "VAPORESSO is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the vaping industry. By constantly innovating and collaborating with creative minds, we aim to provide our users with not only reliable and stylish products but also a truly extraordinary vaping experience."

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN40486&sd=2023-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaporesso-displays-strong-innovation-power-at-world-vape-show-in-dubai-301862448.html

SOURCE VAPORESSO

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN40486&Transmission_Id=202306240252PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN40486&DateId=20230624
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.