Aker Carbon Capture awarded study by Söderenergi in Sweden

1 day ago
OSLO, Norway, June 26, 2023

OSLO, Norway, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded an integration feasibility study by Söderenergi, one of Sweden's largest district heating producers, to implement carbon capture at Igelstaverket in Södertälje. Located around 30 km from Stockholm, Igelstaverket is Sweden's second largest biomass combined heat and power plant (CHP). The planned capture capacity will be around 500,000 tonnes biogenic CO2 per year, which could be transported and permanently sequestered to create negative emissions.

"We are excited to be working with Söderenergi on this decarbonization project. Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) has been identified as playing a key role in Sweden's goal to achieve Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The project at Igelstaverket benefits from Söderenergi's own port and easy access to the Baltic Sea, offering potential shipping options to CO2 storage sites under development in Norway and Denmark," said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture.

"We look forward to the collaboration on our route to produce negative emissions in 2029. Aker Carbon Capture has a long experience of amine-based technology, and this study will help us to make a well-grounded decision for the road ahead," said Leif Bodinson, project owner at Söderenergi.

The feasibility study will assess the optimal CO2 capture, conditioning, liquefaction and temporary storage facility as well as the heat recovery potential and heat integration solutions. This will reduce the total heating and cooling demands related to capturing and conditioning of the CO2 and enable returning excess heat to the district heating network. Today, Söderenergi produces heating for around 120,000 households as well as offices and industries.

At Twence's waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a Just Catch unit with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year. This month, the company will also start the delivery of five Just Catch units to Ørsted's bioenergy facilities in Denmark, with a design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. These flagship projects contribute to the company's mission to serial produce carbon capture units providing cost and delivery benefits for the mid-scale emitter market.

