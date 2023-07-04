OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global operator of health and wellness centers on board cruise ships and a leading operator of health and wellness centers at destination resorts worldwide, has announced entry into a new agreement with Crystal Cruises Ltd, for a five-year term commencing in June 2023. OneSpaWorld will be the exclusive provider of spa, salon, medi-spa and fitness services onboard Crystal’s newly refurbished Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, as well as any additional vessels coming into service during the term.

“Our renewed partnership with Crystal brings us great joy at OneSpaWorld. We have carefully crafted unique services and first-at-sea wellness experiences for Crystal’s guests, and we look forward to continuing our 20+ year relationship,” said Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman, CEO and President of OneSpaWorld.

Inspired by the Goddess of Dawn, Aurōra, the newly redesigned spa concept, will offer guests sunrise-inspired signature treatments focused on body, mind and soul.

“We are delighted to be working again with OneSpaWorld and are excited to have our guests experience all the new services and treatments being developed exclusively for Crystal. Our guests will surely feel exceptional at sea,” said Crystal’s Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations Bernie Leypold.

OneSpaWorld will operate and execute a varied suite of wellness, beauty and Medi-spa treatments, fitness services, and products onboard Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. We are pleased to announce a new partnership with LightStim®, the world’s leading innovator of LED light therapy technology. OneSpaWorld has created an exclusive facial service using the LightStim ProPanel Anti-Aging Light to promote more dramatic results while enhancing the overall facial experience with calming, restorative light. Additionally, the LightStim ProPanel Pain Light will be used in “The Healing Center”, a place of restoration, where the device will be used to relieve arthritic pain, a variety of minor aches and pains, relax muscles and increase local blood circulation. “We’re excited to partner with OneSpaWorld on their mission to deliver wellness, healing, and a superior experience to guests across the world. Their exceptional service and amenities along with our advanced patented technology is a match that we know will please every guest,” said Steve Marchese, CEO of LightStim.

Aurōra Spa will also feature the latest technology and treatments through exclusive partnerships with premium British skincare brand ELEMIS and worldwide beauty experts Kérastase®. ELEMIS, which recently announced its new status as a Certified B Corp, will feature its smartest formulas yet, the new Ultra Smart Pro-Collagen range, which represents the optimal intersection of natural science and technology when it comes to targeting multiple signs of aging. ELEMIS will enhance the guest experience with the HD Skin Wellness consultation, which uses 3D skin and facial mapping technology providing an in-depth analysis of the skin’s condition. By seeing such a comprehensive view of the skin, the estheticians will be able to develop a customized facial based on the areas of concern using the ELEMIS BIOTEC machine.

Kérastase, the luxury haircare leader, will further elevate the experience with an onboard flagship salon that will bring innovative treatments and beauty tech tools. As pioneers in beauty tech, they will transform the journey through Hair Diagnosis, which will help guests analyze hair needs and concerns allowing for personalized in-salon treatments and at-home routines. Being at the forefront of innovation, the brand will offer exclusive in salon treatments such as the Fusio-Dose™, their iconic customized treatment that instantly transforms hair, with a custom-blended mix that addresses two hair needs in one application.

About OneSpaWorld

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products, currently onboard 183 cruise ships and at 54 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the cruise line industry of the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, irreplicable operating infrastructure, extraordinary team and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 65 years.

About Crystal

For more than three decades Crystal has been synonymous with exceptional, award-winning voyages. In 2022 A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand and its two vessels, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, ushering in a new era of Exceptional at Sea. The globally renowned cruise line offers discerning travelers’ industry-leading, authentic, and enriching experiences both onshore and at sea. Crystal’s pioneering partnership with Abercrombie & Kent provides guests with unparalleled access to the most sought-after experiences, destinations, and the latest cultural makers around the world. The reimagined ships will boast larger, updated suites with artisanal finishes, new cutting-edge wellness offerings, spectacular entertainment and complimentary world-class dining - including the return of UMI UMA - the only dining experience by Michelin-Star Chef Master Chef Nobuyuki (Nobu) at sea. With a legacy of unrivaled service and commitment to sophistication and elegance at every touchpoint, once on board passengers feel as if they are perfectly at home.

About LightStim

LightStim has been the global leader in both professional and consumer markets for almost 25 years, with patented technology, certifications and FDA Clearances on every LightStim device. The family-owned and operated company proudly designs, engineers and manufactures all LightStim devices inside their Irvine, California facility to ensure paramount quality, reliability and effectiveness of the entire LightStim collection. Touted amongst dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical doctors, estheticians, recovery and wellness clinics, and the beauty industry elite, the innovative brand continues to pioneer and revolutionize the face and body of beauty and wellness. Beauty editors and social influencers have joined the convergence of LightStim aficionados alongside industry professionals, propelling LightStim to earn kudos in hundreds of top publications including Vogue, InStyle, Women's Health, Glamour and The New York Times. For more information, visit LightStim.com, and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

