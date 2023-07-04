Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) ("Vertex" or “the Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that the Company has completed its first series of commercial sales transactions of renewable diesel ("RD") from its recently completed Renewable Diesel production facility at its refinery located in Mobile, Alabama (the “Mobile Refinery”). The initial sales totaled approximately 110,000 barrels of RD to Idemitsu Apollo Renewable Corporation ("Idemitsu"), a wholly-owned California-based subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan, per the previously disclosed product supply agreement announced in February 2022.

The Company also announced expected increases in RD production volumes remain on schedule as planned, at a current rate of approximately 7,700 barrels per day (bpd). The Company maintains plans to continue increasing RD production levels towards its previously stated target of approximately 8,000 bpd, by the end of 2Q23.

"We are pleased to report the initial sales of Renewable Diesel out of our Mobile Refinery. Our team has demonstrated dedication and excellence in getting us to this point, and this series of transactions is a testament to their ability to execute end-to-end on putting an entirely new, low-carbon product stream, into the market," stated James Rhame, Chief Operations Officer of Vertex, who continued, "Operationally, the renewable diesel plant continues to run well, and our team continues to safely and reliably deliver on incremental production targets as planned. We are proud of our team, and we are honored to have Idemitsu as an offtake partner in this process, as we work together toward a sustainable future."

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Vertex Energy is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing both renewable and conventional fuels. Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of our customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Vertex cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

