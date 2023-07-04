Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced the Company will webcast live its 2023 Investor Day presentation. Limoneira’s 2023 Investor Day will be held today, June 26, 2023 in Ventura, California. In-person attendance is by invitation only. Presentation materials and access to a live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.limoneira.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investor” tab and navigate to the “Events & Presentations” section to access the webcast.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ 'ra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 11,800 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, www.limoneira.com.

